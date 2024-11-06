AP Race Call: Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 8th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Krishnamoorthi, first elected to Congress in 2016, is the ranking Democratic member of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. A Harvard University-educated lawyer, he held posts for the state, including former deputy state treasurer. The district includes a small section on Chicago's northwest side as well as several west and northwest suburbs. The Associated Press declared Krishnamoorthi the winner at 9:35 p.m. EST.
