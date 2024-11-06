AP Race Call: Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 11th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. Sherrill, a former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor, defeated Republican Joseph Belnome and two other candidates in northern New Jersey's 11th District. Sherrill won a fourth term in the House in a district she flipped from Republican control in 2018. The Associated Press declared Sherrill the winner at 11:10 p.m. EST.
