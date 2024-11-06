AP Race Call: Democrat Jennifer McClellan wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Bill Moher. McClellan became the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress in March 2023 when she won a special election for the seat held by Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died weeks after being elected to a fourth term. The 4th District stretches from Richmond south to the border with North Carolina. McClellan is a former longtime state lawmaker. Moher is an entrepreneur as well as an investor and an adviser. The Associated Press declared McClellan the winner at 10:55 p.m. EST.