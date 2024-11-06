AP Race Call: Democrat Jared Huffman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Republican challenger and small-business owner Chris Coulombe. Huffman was first elected to Congress in 2012. The district covers the north coast of California, stretching from just above San Francisco all the way up to the Oregon border. Huffman has been outspoken against Project 2025, a 900-page blueprint for a hard-right turn in American government and society in the case Donald Trump wins a second presidential term. Huffman is one of the founding members of the Stop Project 2025 Task Force. The Associated Press declared Huffman the winner at 12:23 a.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Tom McClintock wins reelection to U.S. House...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Kennedy wins election to U.S. House in...