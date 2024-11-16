AP Race Call: Democrat Jared Golden wins reelection to U.S. House in Maine's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Maine on Friday. Golden is one of just a handful of Democratic House members who represents a district that Republican Donald Trump carried in 2020, making his northern Maine seat a key target for Republicans. He faced Republican Austin Theriault, a former NASCAR driver who represents Fort Kent in the state House. The Associated Press declared Golden the winner at 8:50 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat Jim Costa wins reelection to U.S. House in...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Josh Harder wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Dave Min wins election to U.S. House in...