AP Race Call: Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Sunday. He defeated Republican Kelly Cooper to retain his seat in the state's 4th District, which includes the cities of Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler that are just outside of Phoenix. Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor, has served in Congress since 2019. He succeeded Kyrsten Sinema, who left the seat to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate. The Associated Press declared Stanton the winner at 2:20 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Democrat April McClain Delaney wins election to U.S...
2
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Arizona
3
AP Race Call: Republican Eli Crane wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection to U.S...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Jacky Rosen wins reelection to U.S. Senate from...