AP Race Call: Democrat Frederica Wilson wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 24th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 24th District, located in South Florida, covers much of eastern Miami-Dade County and includes a small piece of southern Broward County. It is among Florida's most racially diverse districts, as more than one-third of the voting-age population is Black and one-third is Hispanic. Wilson, first elected to Congress in 2010, is known for wearing
. She defeated Republican Jesus Navarro. The Associated Press declared Wilson the winner at 7:06 p.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Scott Franklin wins reelection to U.S. House...
2
AP Race Call: Republican Kat Cammack wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Republican Marlin Stutzman wins election to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Brian Mast wins reelection to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Democrat Darren Soto wins reelection to U.S. House in...