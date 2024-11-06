AP Race Call: Democrat Eric Sorensen wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 17th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Wednesday. Sorensen faced Republican Joe McGraw, a retired judge who focused his campaign messaging on economics. Sorensen, a first-term congressman, had taken over the seat from Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos after she decided against running again. The sprawling district in northwest Illinois includes Moline and Rockford. The Associated Press declared Sorensen the winner at 4:53 a.m. EST.
