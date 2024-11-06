AP Race Call: Democrat Chrissy Houlahan wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Houlahan, 57, was running for a fourth term in her Democratic-leaning district based in Chester County in suburban Philadelphia. Houlahan beat Republican Neil Young. Houlahan, a former Air Force engineer and athletic apparel company executive, was first elected in 2018. The Associated Press declared Houlahan the winner at 11:39 p.m. EST.
