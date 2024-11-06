AP Race Call: Democrat Brendan Boyle wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Boyle, 47, was running for a sixth term in his heavily Democratic district in Philadelphia. Boyle beat Republican Aaron Bashir. Boyle is a former state lawmaker. He won a four-way Democratic primary on his way to being first elected in 2014. The Associated Press declared Boyle the winner at 8:14 p.m. EST.
