AP Race Call: Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 14th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Ocasio-Cortez, commonly known by her initials AOC, is an outspoken and nationally prominent voice for the political left. She shocked the party's establishment in 2018 by defeating 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary. At 29, she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens in New York City, is part of an informal group of progressive lawmakers in the House known as "the Squad." The Associated Press declared Ocasio-Cortez the winner at 9:04 p.m. EST.