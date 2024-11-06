AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday. Smith has held the seat since 1996 when he beat the Republican incumbent. He was challenged by another Democrat, Melissa Chaudhry, who beat two Republicans in the primary. The 9th Congressional District includes South Seattle, and the cities of Bellevue, SeaTac and Renton, which is home to a Boeing plant. He's the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee. Smith was one of the early voices calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 1:28 a.m. EST.
In Other News
1
AP Race Call: Republican Tom McClintock wins reelection to U.S. House...
2
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in...
3
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in...
4
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Kennedy wins election to U.S. House in...
5
AP Race Call: Republican Blake Moore wins reelection to U.S. House in...