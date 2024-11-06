AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Schiff wins special election to U.S. Senate in California

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff won a U.S. Senate seat in California Tuesday after a low-key campaign against Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey. The contest in the solidly Democratic state for the vacant seat long held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein offered little drama. Republicans haven't won a Senate race in over three decades in California. Schiff, who was first elected to a Los Angeles-area U.S. House seat in 2000, rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial. The Associated Press declared Schiff the winner at 11:34 p.m. EST.
