Driver in fatal Springfield crash involving trees has been ID’d

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Police released new details on a fatal crash in which a man driving a pickup truck crashed into two trees on Wednesday.

According to a crash report, James Lavender, 56, was driving a white Dodge pickup truck west of Snyder Park drive and west of North Bechtle Avenue when he drove to the right off the road, striking a tree. He got back onto the road then drove off the road to the right again, hitting a second tree head on.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. on Snyder Park Drive west of Bechtle Avenue. Snyder Park Drive was closed while paramedics worked to free the driver, who was pinned inside his truck.

Lavender was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield, where he died, according to the crash report.

According to the report, before the crash, Lavender was going around a curve in the road.

In Other News
1
House Speaker calls local reps’ plan to undermine Issue 1 non-starter
2
Health commissioner to retire, run for Clark County Commission
3
McDonald’s drops Crocs for its superfans
4
Springfield Police seek armed robbery suspect
5
Springfield man indicted on attempted murder, assault for allegedly...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top