Driver in fatal Springfield crash involving trees has been ID’d

Police released new details on a fatal crash in which a man driving a pickup truck crashed into two trees on Wednesday.

According to a crash report, James Lavender, 56, was driving a white Dodge pickup truck west of Snyder Park drive and west of North Bechtle Avenue when he drove to the right off the road, striking a tree. He got back onto the road then drove off the road to the right again, hitting a second tree head on.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. on Snyder Park Drive west of Bechtle Avenue. Snyder Park Drive was closed while paramedics worked to free the driver, who was pinned inside his truck.

Lavender was transported to Mercy Health - Springfield, where he died, according to the crash report.

According to the report, before the crash, Lavender was going around a curve in the road.