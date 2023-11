The driver of a pickup truck struck a tree in Snyder Park, trapping him inside Wednesday afternoon, as Springfield first responders worked to free him.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. on Snyder Park Drive west of Bechtle Avenue. Snyder Park Drive was closed while paramedics worked to free the driver, who was pinned inside his truck.

CareFlight was called to transport the man to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.