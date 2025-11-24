Donation drive collecting essential items for Springfield shelters

In Springfield, the homelessness crisis continues to grow, City Commissioner Tracey Tackett said.

“The challenge is greater every single year. It feels like we’re going backwards,” Tackett said. “It is growing, and we need to address it, and we know it. It’s nationwide; it’s not just Springfield.”

People are coming up against a number of challenges, she said.

“The economy is working against us, funding cuts are working against us, concerns with housing, food insecurity, all these things are coming to a head, which is increasing the homelessness in the community and other communities as well,” Tackett said.

What’s needed

The drive is sponsored by Myers Market, COhatch, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Sip & Dipity Paint Bar. The donation box is in the front of COhatch. Anyone with questions can ask for manager Madison Miller.

Items needed include gallon-sized bags, new socks, gloves, scarves, new coats, hygiene essentials like toothpaste, toothbrushes, floss, body wash, lip balm, soap, shampoo, sanitizer, deodorant and washcloths; hand warmers, sanitary products, hot and cold reusable bottles, laundry detergent, granola bars and Christmas cards of encouragement, according to the news release.

“For citizens, this is a small opportunity to help and engage and how they can be a part of supporting people that are dealing with homelessness,” Tackett said.

Last year’s drive came at a time where there was a spotlight on the crisis, and donors contributed to around 250 blessing bags, Tackett said. Those bags were distributed to Project Woman, Sheltered Inc., and a citizen-operating warming shelter, as well as the police and fire departments to give to people in need they encountered.

Higher rates of poverty, homelessness, food insecurity

Tackett encouraged citizens to share concerns related to homelessness with state and federal representatives “as they make these big decisions that impact us and everything trickles down to a local level.”

In Springfield, 6.2% of youth are experiencing homelessness, compared to 1.8% in Clark County and 1.5% in Ohio, according to the Clark County Combined Health District’s 2025 Community Health Assessment. In Clark County, 23% of children are food insecure, compared to 19.8% in Ohio and 18.5% in the U.S.

Clark County also has a higher percentage of families living below the poverty level, at 11.3%, compared to 9.2% in the state, according to the health assessment.

Last year, Tackett spoke with people experiencing homelessness at encampments during outreach, where she learned many people do not go to shelters due to outstanding warrants, not wanting to have a curfew, their pets not being allowed to stay or other reasons. Tackett said helping people like this is a challenge and she’d like the community to focus more on the youth, preventing “generational poverty” and giving them tools to avoid similar situations.

She said proactivity is needed, though challenging with the scale of the issue that requires reactivity.

Tackett encouraged anyone wanting to support those experiencing homelessness or nonprofits to participate in Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

For more information on the donation drive, contact Springfield City Commissioner and Sip & Dipity owner Tracey Tackett at ttackett@springfieldohio.gov.