Donate to Food Relief to help those hungry in our community

At the Springfield News-Sun, we believe everyone deserves a place at the table. Giving to our Holiday Food Relief helps make that possible. Your gift doesn’t just provide food — it tells our neighbors they are valued, seen, and heard.

Here’s why your support matters:

Every $1 provides 2 meals for a person in need.

for a person in need. Every penny you give stays local and goes directly to wholesale food purchases for families in need in our communities.

For more than 40 years, our readers have shown the power of community by supporting Holiday Food Relief. Last year, you helped provide tens of thousands of meals through our partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank. This year, as food costs rise and access becomes harder for many families, your generosity is needed more than ever.

Please join us in making sure no one is left out this holiday season.

How to give:

Online: www.SpringfieldNewsSun.com/foodrelief (or scan the QR code in today’s paper)

By mail: Send a check to Holiday Food Relief, Second Harvest Food Bank, 20 N. Murray St., Springfield, OH 45503

With envelopes: Included in the Sunday, Nov. 16 News-Sun and again on Nov. 23, Dec. 14, and Dec. 28.

Your donation is tax-deductible and makes an immediate impact. Together, we can ensure that every neighbor has a place at the table.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity.

Sincerely,

Rob Rohr

President & Publisher

Springfield News-Sun