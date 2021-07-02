springfield-news-sun logo
X

DeWine activates Ohio National Guard for Southwest border mission

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on July 2, 2021, activated 185 additional Ohio National Guard members to support the Southwest border mission late this year at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau. Pictured, Ohio National Guard members based in Springfield helped distributed food Jan. 13, 2021, at the Second Harvest Food Bank as a line of cars, waiting for food, wrapped around the food bank in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on July 2, 2021, activated 185 additional Ohio National Guard members to support the Southwest border mission late this year at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau. Pictured, Ohio National Guard members based in Springfield helped distributed food Jan. 13, 2021, at the Second Harvest Food Bank as a line of cars, waiting for food, wrapped around the food bank in Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Ohio News | 26 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday announced that he has activated additional members of the Ohio National Guard to support the Southwest border mission.

The 185 service members will be deployed late this year to provide non-law enforcement support to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection, at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau, according to a release from the governor.

ExploreOhio National Guard to finish mission at Ohio food banks in July

The Ohio National Guard Soldiers will join the estimated 3,000 Guard personnel requested from other states to support the mission.

Approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard’s 1484th Transportation Company previously were deployed to support the Southwest border operations at the request of DHS and NGB. These soldiers remain on active duty.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top