DeWine activates Ohio National Guard for Southwest border mission

The 185 service members will be deployed late this year to provide non-law enforcement support to the U.S. Custom and Border Protection, at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau, according to a release from the governor.

Explore Ohio National Guard to finish mission at Ohio food banks in July

The Ohio National Guard Soldiers will join the estimated 3,000 Guard personnel requested from other states to support the mission.