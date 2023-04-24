Dayton-Springfield area air pollution improves in some areas, lags in others, report says

Dayton’s short-term particle pollution is ranked as one of the best for the fifth consecutive year, with no “unhealthy” days. The report tracks short-term spikes in particle pollution in 200 U.S. cities.

Particle pollution can include dust, soot, smoke, or a combination of solid and liquid particles in the air, and can be “dangerous or deadly,” according to the Lung Association.

Notably not included in this list is pollen. The Dayton area is notorious for giving people spring allergies, which comes with watery eyes and itchy sinuses, but pollen is not considered a pollutant, Fletcher said, and isn’t tracked by the ALA.

Year-round particle pollution levels in the Dayton area were slightly higher than in last year’s report. The area was ranked 37th most polluted for year-round particle pollution, compared to 48th last year.

Additionally, compared to last year, Dayton experienced fewer unhealthy days of high ground-level ozone, but still has some distance to go. Dayton ranks as the 58th most polluted city for ozone pollution out of 227 cities. Last year, Dayton was 57th.

“Here in Dayton and across the nation, we are seeing ozone pollution improving, thanks in big part to the success of the Clean Air Act. But there is more work to do,” Fletcher said. “Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease. That’s why we are calling on lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels to take action to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe.”

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

American Lung Association State of the Air report card comparison

Dayton-Springfield

High Ozone Days: C

Particle Pollution past 24 hours: A

Particle Pollution Annual: Pass

Cincinnati

High Ozone Days: F

Particle Pollution past 24 hours: C

Particle Pollution Annual: Pass

Source: American Lung Association