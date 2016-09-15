Pike County shootings show ‘similarities’ to Kentucky murders

DeWine has previously declined to say if an illegal marijuana operation found on the property of one of the Rhoden victims is the reason for the Pike County killings

In the Kenton County killings, the couples’ children were left unharmed by the killers, who police said were familiar with the house, WSYX reported.

In Pike County, DeWine has said the majority of the victims were killed while sleeping in their beds, and Hannah Gilley was found just inches from her newborn. DeWine too has said it appeared the suspects were familiar with the crime scenes.

DeWine said they do not know how many suspects are out there in connection to the Pike County shootings and so far no arrests have been made.

Authorities in Kentucky are still searching for killers in the Kenton County shootings as well.