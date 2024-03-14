Crews respond to fire caused by suspected lightning strike in Park Layne

Fire crews from Clark Bethel, Bethel Miami, New Carlisle and Mad River Twp. fire departments responded to a fire reportedly caused by a lightning strike at a home in Park Layne on Thursday afternoon.
The home, in the 400 block of Winchester Street, sustained heavy damage to parts of its rear and attic. No one was home at the time.
Fire crews have not yet confirmed a lightning strike but a neighbor reported hearing loud thunder right outside their home before seeing a bright flash and smoke coming from the back of the home.
Crews contained the fire in about 15 minutes.
