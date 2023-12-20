Count down to Christmas with Springfield’s Holiday in the City

Scrambling for last-minute holiday gifts is common at this time of year, and there will be chances on Saturday with Holiday in the Market at COHatch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Holidays at the Hatch Artist Studios, noon to 4 p.m.

Houseman also suggested downtown businesses including Cyclotherapy, Frame Haven, Winan’s and the Firefly Boutique that offer different gift ideas, or a membership to a local institution such as the Springfield Museum of Art.

Instead of the canned Christmas tunes on the radio or in-store Muzak, check out two annual holiday concerts. Todd Stoll’s “Imperial Red Hot Holiday Stomp” featuring Dick Hatfield will be 7-10 p.m. Friday at the State Theater with approximately 70 tickets going on sale at 6.

Christmas with Larry Humphrey will offer holiday funk at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, and this will be the brewery’s final event of the season as it will close from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4 and reopen at 3 p.m. Jan. 5.

The State Theater’s free holiday movie matinee will have its last showing, 5-9 p.m. Saturday.

Santa won’t be downtown for any more visits, but he’ll still be available for families and kids who have late additions to their wish lists. Santa will travel to Young’s Jersey Dairy to meet families from 6-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Holiday in the City events will finish Saturday, although other ongoing attractions will continue into early January.

The Speedway Ice Skating Rink in Market Alley will be open 5-8 p.m. today, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4; 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29 and Jan. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 30, and Jan. 6. Special holiday hours will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 31. Skating including skate rental is $5 for ages 6-older.

Willow Wind Horse and Carriage rides are 6-8 p.m. today, Dec. 28 and January 4-6 starting in the esplanade across from the Courtyard by Marriott. The cost is $5 a person and free for ages 6 and younger.

Houseman said the feedback for this year’s Holiday in the City events and activities has been overwhelming, including the lights and photo oppurtunities, and she hopes the community will continue to enjoy the atmosphere into the new year.

To access Holiday in the City activities and updates, go to www.facebook.com/holidayinthecityspfld/.