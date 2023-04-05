Cottrel: The paper is an old friend, even in a new format

During the pandemic, I got even more spoiled by the convenience of the digital subscription. If I couldn’t sleep, I could read the paper earlier than it was even delivered. It usually was available by 2 or 3 a.m. And if I slept in, it was available when I called it up. I was fascinated that the newspaper from the day, week or even month before was there on my screen if I asked for it.

Now when I’m really lazy, I read the News Sun digital edition in bed using my cell phone. All I have to do is click on the article I want to read and bingo, there it is in an easily readable format. I can also adjust the size of the lettering if my eyes are tried.

Since Christmas we have spent quite a bit of time out of state, keeping an eye on our youngest daughter Erin, who was pregnant with twins. Every morning while our 2-year-old granddaughter watched cartoons, I’d snuggle next to her with my cell phone and read the local news from Clark County. I felt like I never lost touch with the community.

Now, don’t get me wrong, this is not an advertisement. I am merely a newspaper customer just like you, and I’m sharing my own experience at trying something quite modern.

I must say that I love my digital subscription, and I highly recommend it to any of you who have a long lane, or difficulty retrieving the newspaper from the lawn in the rain.

It is marvelous when we travel. I’ve read our newspaper in traffic jams and in Europe. We always have OUR newspaper with our breakfast no matter where we live.

I know some of you would never consider getting the newspaper in any way but its perfect original form, and I understand fully. I love newsprint. I still savor holding it in my own hands as well. But the digital newspaper works best with our lifestyle right now.

Digital subscriptions are reasonably priced. However, it is nice knowing we can go back to a printed and delivered edition, with those digital benefits included, if we wish.

However you read your morning news, thank you for reading and subscribing to our paper and making local news reporting possible.