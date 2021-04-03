Coronavirus: Who has been vaccinated in Clark County?

Over 41,000 people have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Clark County as of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported. Just over 31 percent of the population of the county has had at least one dose and 21.54 percent of the county’s population, 28,885 people, have been fully vaccinated.
41,666 people have had one dose of the vaccine as of Saturday, the ODH reported. In the past 24 hours, 326 people in Clark County received their first dose and 256 people completed the vaccine.
4,819 people over the age of 80 have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, approximately 74 percent of the county’s 80+ population. 7,648 people between the ages of 50 and 59 have been vaccinated, approximately 42 percent of the county’s population in that age range. Just under 69 percent of the population aged 80 and up have completed the vaccine, the ODH reported. Only 19 percent of the population between ages 50 and 59 have completed their vaccine.
Throughout the state, those between 0 and 19 years old make up the smallest percentage of those vaccinated. Clark County is no different. As of Saturday, 518 people between 0 and 19 years old have started the vaccine and 105 people have completed it. Just over 1.5 percent of the population in the youngest age range has been vaccinated, the ODH reported.
Clark County has more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people than any other county in the state — for the second week in a row, according to new data from the Ohio Department of Health.
Clark County reported 317 cases per 100,000 people between March 17 and Tuesday, according to ODH. The county has confirmed 425 cases over the last two weeks.
Last week, Clark County reported 253.6 cases per 100,000 people between March 10 and March 23. It was the first time the county had been ranked in the top five for high incidence of COVID-19.