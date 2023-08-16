Controversial decades-old sculpture removed from in front of Springfield City Hall

A 42-year-old minimalist sculpture was removed from the front of Springfield City Hall on Wednesday to be placed into storage while its future is decided.

Oracle’s Vision, which was created by artist Ronald Bladen and installed in front of the new City Hall in 1981, was dismantled, its pieces lifted on a crane and loaded onto a truck to be taken to temporary storage. Valerie Lough, community information coordinator for the city, said it is the start of Phase II of the City Hall Plaza Project.

The removal process took the crew just a few hours.

The $6.1 million plaza project includes stabilizing the underground parking garage and improving the plaza with new leaping flow fountains, more greenspace, new artwork and an inviting atmosphere for the events that happen there each year. Lough said the city hopes to continue to hold events on the plaza.

“The sculpture’s removal is part of the design of the renovated plaza that will include fountains, artwork, seating areas and greenspace,” Lough said in July.

Discussions regarding the relocation of the sculpture are still ongoing, Lough said Wednesday.

Bladen, whose work was commissioned by the National Endowment for the Arts in conjunction with the city, was known as a key minimalist figure and a major sculptor.

At the time of its installation, the sculpture was praised by some, including horror actor Vincent Price, and criticized by others. An attempt to remove it in 1982 failed because Bladen, now deceased, exercised his right of refusal outlined in his contract regarding relocating the piece.

Oracle’s Vision cost $80,000 in 1981, with the city paying $20,000, the NEA $40,000 and the rest coming from donors. Adjusted for inflation, the work would cost about $275,000 today.

Marianne Nave, who was part of the original committee that helped select art for the 1980s City Hall project, said she was not aware that the sculpture would be removed so quickly. She said she anticipated a fall removal, before which she and others could argue against it.

“I was hoping that we could change their mind about this whole thing,” Nave said.

Kevin Rose, a historian for the Turner Foundation and executive director of the Hartman Rock Garden, said he wishes the sculpture had stayed in front of City Hall, but he understands it “does not have the same appeal to everyone.”

“We looked forward to seeing this monumental work of art conserved and returned to downtown Springfield in the near future,” Rose said.

Nave said the sculpture is an important piece of Springfield’s history, and sees its removal as the opinion of few outweighing that of the many. She said she is concerned that moving the art by the well-known artist could have damaged it.

“I hate this so much that a few select people could change our history like this,” Nave said.

Oracle’s Vision was designed specifically for the then new modern-style City Hall in 1981, Nave said, and it should “at the very least” stay near the plaza so it can still be appreciated.