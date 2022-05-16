Community Blood Center drives slated for May

Community Blood Center will host blood drives in Clark and Logan counties in May at the following locations and dates:
- Father Paul Vieson Center: May 23 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 205 West Lake Ave., New Carlisle.
- First Christian Church: May 24 from 12:30-6:30 p.m., 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield.
- Journey of Faith Fellowship Church: May 24 from 3-7 p.m. at 163 N. Chillicothe St., South Charleston.
- Quest Community Church: May 25 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty.
- Greenon High School: May 26 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 510 S. Enon Xenia Road, Enon.
Memorial Day weekend signals the beginning of the summer vacation season, a traditionally challenging time for Community Blood Center to register enough blood donors to supply area hospitals, according to a blood center press release.
Type O blood remains in low supply. Community Blood Center is urging community members to donate more frequently in 2022. The blood center asks that people consider setting a goal to donate three times this year.
People who choose to donate may also be good candidates for donating platelets, plasma or double red cells. Those interested can call 937-461-3220 to learn how to help.
Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past Community Blood Center donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: a form for this is available at www.givingblood.org or at the CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.
