Column: Time Travel to Frontier Ohio at the Fair at New Boston

This year, it is all happening earlier than usual, or at least it seems like it is, as it is being held this Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-31.

For the last month, volunteers have been bringing our favorite Clark County town back to life. First to go up is always the Fairmaster’s tent, then the Coffee House followed by the three taverns. Meanwhile the wigwams of the native camp got some refreshing.

The streets are carefully measured out before the vendors, merchants and artisans arrive to set up their own canvas tents. Fitting all this into the space and keeping the streets straight is kind of like a 18th century game of Tetris using pencil, paper and rulers.

When it is all done, it is a thing of beauty, but it doesn’t come alive until the residents of New Boston arrive.

The best historical entertainers, artisans and interpreters have been on contract to perform for months already. Many were booked a year ago.

Applications from participants have been arriving from all over the U.S. A team of experts review images of historical clothing, tents, camps and items to be made by artisans or sold by the merchants to make sure they fit our time period.

This year, the Fair at New Boston covers 1780–1810, because we wanted to include the Revolutionary War Period to celebrate America’s 250th. The military camp will feature Revolutionary War soldiers in addition to the Wayne’s Legions and militia we normally have. If you take time to visit the camps you will be impressed by the accuracy.

The full-sized cannons will be firing at various times from a new location next to the George Rogers Clark Memorial on the hill.

When the sun rises on Saturday, the town of New Boston will be complete. Come to the Fair at New Boston as it opens at 10 a.m. Saturday to witness the opening ceremony and celebration.

I’ll tell you a secret that only participants know.

After closing on Saturday, we stay historical. We remain just as we were during the day.

Lanterns with candles will be used instead of flashlights. Participants must remain in clothing of the time period. There is a torchlight dance in the village square, and the only music is violins, guitars and flutes. Then many sleep in those time period correct tents.

It all reminds me of the gatherings in the “Outlander” television series.

In the morning, coffee is served and an historical style worship service is held for those who want to attend. For the volunteers, this time travel evening and morning is worth all the planning and hard work.

When the pipes play at 10 a.m., the second day of the Fair at New Boston begins.

Another secret — the last hour or two of the fair on Sunday is a favorite time for participants and visitors. Lines are shortest, shops are uncrowded and there is a spirit of relaxation. The fair comes to a close at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

And if you want to be a part of New Boston next year, all you have to do is ask, and we will help you get started.

Visit FairAtNewBoston.Com to learn more.