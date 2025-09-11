Column: Off script — another sad September

None of the students were alive when the terror attacks happened on 9/11 of 2001. They learned about it in class, but it is different for them than those of us who watched in horror as it happened in real time.

Today though, this year…9/11 came with a renewed sadness.

The sadness — and intolerance — in our beloved country is palpable, and the divisiveness it brings is concerning.

“Charlie Kirk Shot at Event at UVU” the headline flashed across my device yesterday. I clicked the link, and unfortunately, the image of his untimely demise was burned into my memory. And sadly, the memories of my kids, too; any remaining innocence now lost.

The violent, hate-filled single shot from a weapon wielded by an individual who saw no other way to express himself (herself? We don’t know yet) became the defining moment of the day on Sept. 10, 2025.

I was familiar with Kirk mostly because of my son. Anyone who knows my middle child knows he is hard headed, opinionated and — at least in his mind — has mastered the art of debate. He might not always be right, but he is never wrong.

He came across Charlie Kirk on TikTok some time ago, and what Kirk had to say caught his attention.

“Mom, watch the video I sent you” became a familiar request. And I watched. Every time.

“What do you think about what he said?” I would ask.

And just like that, new meaningful dialogue was opened up. Deep, thoughtful conversations happened about politics, religion, human rights and more. Important conversations that, in the past, probably felt like a lecture of some sort. But as he has matured and his values further developed, he began to appreciate conversation as opposed to debate (not that he doesn’t still engage in heated discussions).

Agree with what Kirk had to say or not, I cannot deny his impact on the relationship with my child. And I will always be grateful for that; I will always fight for his right to have those hard-headed opinions of his, and his right to voice them if he chooses.

But what will our conversations sound like now? In less than 24 hours they have certainly been altered, but my prayer is that hate won’t bubble to the top. The anger is there, it is valid, but it cannot over shadow the meaningful dialogue.

“This makes me sad,” my son texted me late last night with a video attached of Kirk and his family.

Yes, 9/10 will remain another sad day in September along with the many other tragic days leading up to this one. Sadness is also valid.

The heartbreak brought on by this hate, by someone who did not value life or free speech, is valid.

Violence, though, is not valid. It is not justified. But will it ever end?

After reading this, you may not agree with or approve of my parenting choices, and that’s okay, but there is no reason for hate. Not to be cliché, but we can agree to disagree.

But let’s put the weapons down, listen to each other and continue the conversations; we just might learn something or find common ground and a cause worth fighting for.