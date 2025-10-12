Column: Joining the ‘We Do Not Care’ Club

Sanders has become a household name across social media platforms rising so quickly in popularity that she now has collaborations with numerous companies.

The WDNC club — now a movement encouraging women to stop prioritizing opinions of others and focus on their own needs and empowerment during midlife — has even garnered celebrity followers Ashley Judd and Katie Couric.

Sanders does not mince words when it comes to expressing what she does not care about as a middle aged woman.

“We do not care if you had a long day. So did we,” she says in a video directed at spouses and significant others. “Our day included night sweats, insomnia, frozen shoulder and rage.”

She also said, “We don’t care if you don’t understand why we are crying. We don’t either.”

When it comes to parenting, Sanders hits the nail on the head stating she is putting kids on notice of what she simply does not care about any more. And — at least in my opinion — she is not wrong. Others may disagree, but I do not care.

A few favorites include: “We do not care if your friend’s parents let them do it, by all means go live with them.” And, “We do not care how tired you are, we have been tired since you were born.”

“We do not care if your room is your space, it’s in our house, clean it,” is another of Sanders’ statements that I constantly repeat to our daughter. But guess what? She does not care. Her room is still a hot mess.

Oh, and this is 100% on point, too: “We do not care if your teacher has not put in your 26 missing assignments. Let her know that if you fail her class, you are moving in with her and her family.”

Having said this, I expect to see our daughter packing her bags soon.

Sanders also does not care about the silent treatment because peace and quiet is her love language. Ahh, the sweet sound of silence, which usually meant trouble when the kids were toddlers, but now it is welcome.

As a new wife and mother many moons ago, I probably cared too much about things. Things that — in the grand scheme of things — really did not matter and just drained me of time and energy better spent elsewhere.

I do still care about some things, like whether or not our kids learn to handle difficult people and situations. When they struggle to do so, I can feel the helicopter mom blades fire up and the struggle to prevent lift off can be strong. But after some time, they usually figure it out or come up with a solution that works for them, and I can go back to not caring.

One thing I’ve always said, though, is, “I do not care what he/she is doing. He/she is not my kid, you are.”

And I have heard all of the eyebrow raising, “Is that a joke or are you serious?” questions possible. Call me a prude, I do not care.

Not caring is not being heartless, it’s just a shift. You begin to prioritize when caring will make a difference.

Does a messy bedroom cause you more stress or your kid? Probably not your kid; it sure doesn’t bother mine. So, why do we care? Let’s “focus our care” on their grades because that is what will get them into college (or whatever) and out of the house.

Then we can clean their room. Or not. I don’t care.