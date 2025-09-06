Clark State to host student engagement conference

“The Student Engagement Conference grew out of suggestions and conversations with student leaders and staff who wanted to bring students together to grow, learn and connect. But most importantly, this is an opportunity for students to be empowered,” said Nina Wiley, assistant vice president of student affairs.

The event will feature keynote speaker Freddy Shegog, a nationally-recognized motivational speaker, storyteller and founder of The Message LLC, who is a graduate of West Chester University. His life story involves overcoming addiction, homelessness and mental health challenges to shape his future legacy and create a message that says, “It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.”

“You’re not in school just for a degree ... You’re here to change as a human. You’re here to build a foundation in order to leave a legacy in the world. While you’re here, it’s not just about the GPA, it’s about changing as a whole and becoming a better person,” he said. “You’re here to become a whole person. If we look at school like that, it doesn’t get boring and it doesn’t get monotonous because you’re working on something bigger than you.”

Wiley said the college was “very intentional” inviting Shegog to be the keynote speaker.

“His excitement and enthusiasm for helping others and empowering them to make healthy choices and move forward in a positive way, is remarkable,” she said.

The conference, which is free and open to all Clark State students, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 on the main Leffel Lane campus in LRC 207/209.

It includes free breakfast and lunch, ice-breaker activities, multiple break-out sessions with members of faculty and staff, t-shirts and giveaways for participating students.