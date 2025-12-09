Clark State to host annual MLK, Jr. celebration next month to honor his life, local youth

The keynote speaker will be Michael Carter, a Springfield native and longtime advocate for education, youth and community, who has worked with, coached and mentored young people through the Dayton and Springfield regions for more than 40 years.

Carter will speak on “Are You a Catalyst for Change?” He will explore five characteristics he believes are key to driving meaningful progress—proximity, empathy, foresight, commitment and courage. He will also highlight stories of people who have created lasting, positive change and explain why their impact remains essential today.

“Michael Carter’s decades of service to young people and education, and his dedication to helping all individuals achieve success, have created lasting, measurable impact across our region,” said Dawayne Kirkman, senior vice president for student affairs, enrollment management and regional locations.

Recipients for the Hope and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. awards will be announced, and the annual Peace Keeper Awards will be presented to local high school seniors who exhibit team-building skills and celebrate community through their actions.

The Hope Award recognizes a local organization whose unwavering commitment to service, empowerment and positive change has led to significant, positive community impact.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award honors a Clark State employee who leads by example through personal development, inclusive practices and forward-thinking approaches that embody unity and empowerment and inspire others to create positive change, according to the college.

“Each year, these honorees remind us that progress is made possible when individuals and organizations commit themselves to serving others,” said Khalil Scott, academic advisor and event committee member. “Their example encourages all of us to contribute to the greater good.”

The event is sponsored by Invenergy, city of Springfield and Park National Bank, and it is also supported by The Springfield Foundation and Springfield Links.

The annual MLK Jr. luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St. The event is free, but seating is limited so registration is required by Jan. 9 at go.clarkstate.edu/mlk-rsvp.