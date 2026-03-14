Clark State named Leader College by Achieving the Dream

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Karen A. Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream, said Leader Colleges demonstrate “sustained commitment and measurable progress” in advancing student success.

“By using data to guide decisions and continuously strengthen their practices, these institutions are producing real gains in student outcomes, strengthening their practices and deepening their impact in the communities they serve. Their leadership sets a powerful example for colleges across the ATD Network, reflecting the focus, discipline and follow-through required to achieve lasting institutional change,” Stout said.

The college provides programs and supports to “meet students where they are,” such as recent high school graduates, working adults, first-generation college students or people looking for new career pathways, as well as short-term workforce training, industry-recognized credentials and employer partnerships, according to college officials.

Some of that work includes embedding student-success strategies into the college, implementing academic and career programs, providing college-level courses with built-in academic support, building strong partnerships with high schools, universities and employers, offering support services and strengthening economic development.

Blondin added being named a Leader College reflects its dedication faculty, staff and students.

“We will continue building on this momentum to strengthen opportunity across the region—ensuring students and employers alike benefit from a college committed to access, achievement and economic mobility," she said.

For more information, visit www.clarkstate.edu.