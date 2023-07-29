Clark-Shawnee treasurer receives state auditor award

The treasurer of the Clark-Shawnee Local School District, Tom Faulkner, has received the Auditor of State Award for a clean financial audit.

The award was presented to Faulkner after the state auditor’s office found no discrepancies in his 2022 fiscal year financial records, which ran from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

“To me, a clean audit says that not only am I accurately accounting for the district’s assets but so is each employee in the district,” Faulkner said. “Each secretary, teacher, administrator, and support staff member plays a role in accounting for district assets and reporting data. I am thankful for their diligence and attention to detail throughout the school year, allowing us to earn this recognition.”

Each year, a financial audit is conducted on the district’s financial procedures, statements, records and more to ensure financial transparency and accuracy, efficient record-keeping and ethical practices.

“The community and staff can take pride in this award and know that we are using their tax dollars wisely and transparently,” Faulkner said. “Clean audits demonstrate to the public that Clark-Shawnee is organized, effective, and trustworthy.”

In addition to reviewing the district’s financial records and reports, an audit also examines public records, vendor contracts, assets, accounts payable, payroll, attendance reports, student activities, scholarships, use of grants and federal dollars.

“This award is reflective of Mr. Faulkner’s commitment to and implementation of effective accounting practices that ensure taxpayer dollars are spent appropriately,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “This audit goes beyond dollars and cents to ensure that district purchasing, record-keeping, and financial safeguards are in compliance with state and federal requirements.”

Those who receive this award meet several criteria including: the entity must file financial reports with the Auditor of State’s office by the due date, without extension; the audit report doesn’t contain any type of findings, citations, weaknesses or deficiencies; and certain requirements the entity’s management letter cannot contain.

During the 2021 financial audit, Faber said less than 8.5% of the agencies received the award each year. The Auditor of State’s office audits more than 5,900 state and local government agencies to help prevent fraud and promote transparency throughout the state.