Clark-Shawnee substitute school levy fails by fewer than 100 votes

A voter fills out their ballots Tuesday at Roosevelt Middle School in the City of Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
A voter fills out their ballots Tuesday at Roosevelt Middle School in the City of Springfield. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Brooke Spurlock
26 minutes ago

Voters on Tuesday rejected the Clark-Shawnee Local School District’s substitute levy, according to early, unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.

The measure combined two existing levies, including an emergency levy first approved in 2012 that generates about $2.4 million annually and an emergency levy first approved in 2014 that generates about $2.2 million a year, on the ballot.

According to results, 51.93%, or 1,104, of voters rejected the levy and 48.07%, or 1,022, of voters passed the levy.

Superintendent Brian Kuhn said the district was hopeful that the levy would pass.

“The 12.5-mill substitute levy would not have been a tax increase to our community. The proposed levy would have been a substitute for the two emergency levies already in place,” he said. “The Clark-Shawnee Board of Education will regroup and establish a plan to address the emergency levies that are set to expire at the end of 2022 and 2024 and represent approximately 20% of the district’s current financial needs.”

The levy would have been used for operating costs for the district, including materials, supplies, salaries, benefits, programs, classes and more.

It would not have raised taxes since taxpayers are already paying on the existing levies.

Brooke Spurlock
Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun.

