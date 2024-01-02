Clark-Shawnee gives back to community through 3 initiatives

Annual Food Drive

For the annual Food Drive, the district collected nonperishable food items and hygiene products at the schools from Dec. 4-8 for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

“As a public school, we strive to be an integral part of our community,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “Our annual food drive provides an opportunity for the families and staff of our district to give back and support our neighbors.”

This year, Clark-Shawnee challenged Greenon Local Schools to a “friendly competition to add an extra layer of fun and challenge” to the food drive.

The two districts donated 9,735 nonperishable food items to the food bank. However, Greenon brought in the most items and won bragging rights. Since Clark-Shawnee lost, the superintendent and two principals had to dress in the Greenon’s school colors and visit their board office to sing Christmas Carols.

“While singing for the Greenon Local Office was a humbling experience, it is important to remember that the true winner of this friendly competition is the Second Harvest Food Bank and the many families that will benefit from the generosity of the Clark-Shawnee and Greenon communities,” Kuhn said.

Thanks 4 Giving

Shawnee High School hosted a donation drive for staff and students from Nov. 6-17 where they brought in new or gently used items to donate to the Salvation Army and Child Advocacy Center.

The building brought in over 600 items for the initiative, which started by staff and student in the National Honors Society (NHS), Tri-M, Student Council, and Shawnee Cares.

“It was an inspiring couple of weeks for me,” said high school Principal Chad Mossing. “Throughout the month, student groups organized and led the staff and student body in the two service projects.”

Mollie Raster’s Advisory brought in the most items, collecting over 90 items and earned a pizza party to celebrate.

“I am so proud and thankful for our students and staff for their thoughtfulness and kindness during Thanks 4 Giving,” Mossing said. “They continue to inspire me each and every day.”

Giving Tree

Shawnee Elementary continued its tradition of the Giving Tree, which started many years ago as a way for school and community members to partner to provide gifts during the holiday to families in need.

“The Shawnee Elementary PTO and our strong community support make our school an amazing place to be,” said elementary Principal Chrissy Elliott. “We are extremely grateful for the continued partnerships between our district, PTO, and Clark-Shawnee families.”

A Christmas tree with tags was placed in the elementary lobby at the beginning of December for families and community members to take tags and purchase gifts. After gifts were purchased and wrapped, the tag and gifts were returned to the elementary and distributed to families by administrators before the end of the school year. Both the tags and gifts are given anonymously.

“Being able to sponsor a student creates a deep sense of joy for the person giving and helps build a strong emotional connection to our school,” Elliott said. “When people belong, a piece of that organization lives on inside of them and shapes their lives. It becomes ingrained in who they are and how they identify themselves.”