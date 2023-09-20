Clark-Shawnee earns one of highest Ohio School Report Card ratings in area

Clark-Shawnee Local Schools received one of the highest ratings overall and on progress among local districts on the Ohio School Report Cards list.

New report card ratings released by the Ohio Dept. of Education last week show school districts received an overall rating based on a new 1- to 5-star rating, with 5 being the highest. An overall rating of at least 3 stars means a district or school meets state standards, according to the ODE.

Clark-Shawnee was one of three districts in Clark County to get an overall and progress rating of 4 stars.

“The ratings are reflective of the work we have done as a district,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn. “Our report card says that Clark-Shawnee exceeds state standards, and we aim to continue to increase student achievement.”

Clark-Shawnee also had a 4-star rating in gap closing and graduation rate, and a 3-star rating in achievement and early literacy.

“Our 4-stars in the graduation component is reflective of our work to get students to the finish line successfully. The 4-stars in the gap closing component shows that we are making excellent progress in the academic growth and achievement of students within specific subgroups. The 4-stars in the progress component is what we are extremely proud of as it shows that students are demonstrating academic growth at levels that exceed the state’s expectations,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn added they have focused efforts on early literacy initiatives with the goal to intervene early and provide support to students throughout their academic years.

The district’s performance index, which measures state test performance, slightly increased to 79.1% in this past year’s report card compared to 78.5% last year.

When it comes to graduation rate, the district increase their overall and four-year rates. They had an overall rate of 95.8%, compared to last year’s 95.2%, and the four-year rate was 96.7% compared to last year’s 94.1%. The district also had a 41.8% for the college, career, workforce and military readiness component, the second highest in the county.

“Our teachers have continued to implement best practices in an effort to address learning gaps and increase student achievement. This report card is reflective of the work that our teachers do each and every day,” Kuhn said. “Being an effective school district is more than just test scores, it is about helping students to reach their full potential, discover their passions, and setting them up for success for careers, college, and military service.”

Compared to last year’s star-ratings, Clark-Shawnee increased by 1 in early literacy, stayed the same in graduation rate and achievement, and decreased by 1 in progress and gap closing.