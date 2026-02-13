Clark-Shawnee board approves plan to cut staff and eliminate sports if future levies fail

The district has a 1% earned income tax for 5 years on the May 5 ballot for current expenses, which Kuhn said is “designed to help shield families on fixed incomes.” An earned income tax only applies to people earning wages and salaries or who are self-employed, and not those living on retirement, pensions or social security.

As a result, this plan was put in place and includes reductions for the 2026-27 school year. Kuhn said class sizes and course offerings will continue to be reviewed annually as they staff the district to student enrollment levels.

Regardless of the May levy outcome, the district will cut four teaching positions.

If the levy fails in May, the district will reduce 1.5 teaching and 1.5 support staff positions; eliminate high school and K-8 busing within a two-mile radius of the school; eliminate field trips (which doesn’t include student-paid tours such as the 8th grade Washington D.C. trip); and reduce the curriculum, technology and building budgets by 10%.

If the levy is placed on the November ballot and fails, the district will eliminate athletics starting with spring 2027 sports; eliminate extra-curricular activities starting March 1, 2027; and close facilities to outside organizations starting March 1, 2027.

If the levy is placed on the May 2027 ballot and fails, the district will cut four more teaching positions.

Kuhn said the district’s last operating levy for new money was passed in 2014, so the passage of this tax would provide financial stability for the district. He explained the district doesn’t receive its full share of property tax revenue from the new developments, including Bridgewater, Melody Parks, Sycamore Ridge and Maple Grove, because of the financing approved by the city of Springfield.

“With the state of Ohio’s overreliance on property taxes and the volatility of housing values, we do not believe it is prudent to propose an additional property tax levy to our community,” he said. “The 1% earned income tax is the most stable for all residents, as any growth is based on wage increases as opposed to property taxes, which are based on home valuations and have been turbulent in recent years.”

Voters rejected the levy twice, by 73% in November 2025 and 68% in May 2025.

After the levy failed the second time in November, the district had to reduce “the equivalent of one support staff position,” which didn’t mean one staff member would be cut, but rather that hours would be trimmed here and there.

They also increased the general student fee from $80 to $100 and pay-to-participate sports fees went up for middle school students from $100 to $125 and for high school students from $200 to $250. The cap for families went from $400 to $500.