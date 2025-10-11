Clark County Public Library hosting mobile CPR training machine

The unit, a hands-only CPR training unit, was built three years ago by the AHA and Kettering Health. Since then, more than 10,000 people in and around the Dayton region have learned CPR through the machine.

“I hope they interact with it, learn, and are not afraid,” Knisley said about the unit’s potential impact on library patrons. “That, hopefully, will in turn empower them to learn other skills whether they are health related or otherwise.”

The idea to bring the training unit to Clark County was inspired by videos Knisley saw on social media. Seeing an opportunity to further strengthen the Springfield community and boost health outcomes, she reached out to AHA.

“The big thing for me was that I just felt that here in the Springfield community, it would be very helpful,” Knisley said.

Knisley was especially impressed with the unit’s ability to grab the attention of community members. A combination of its touchscreen, simple instructions, and crooning of the Bee Gees “Stayin’ Alive” made its potential appeal to library patrons obvious.

“It’s very easy to use for all ages,” Knisley said. “It tells you if you are applying too much pressure or if you need to apply less pressure. It tells you if you are doing it too quickly or if you need to speed up . You get immediate feedback which is very helpful.”

The unit is expected to be at the Clark County Public Library, the main branch of which is located at 201 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, for around three months, according to Stephanie Yenn, executive director of the American Heart Association in Dayton. It will remain free and easy to use as it has in other communities.

In that time, Yenn and others believe it will help make learning CPR more comfortable and less intimidating.

“It’s a touchscreen video program, and it takes less than 15 minutes to complete. It’s superfast. As a parent, if you are out and your kids are looking in the library for a book, you have time to practice it real quick,” Yenn said.

Administering CPR properly could be the difference between life and death for someone going through a cardiac event. No matter how fast they go, ambulances and emergency professionals still take time to arrive on scene. In those moments, being able to confidently keep blood flowing to the heart is essential.

“We have received wonderful reviews on the CPR kiosk. In fact, we have had other communities reach out asking when they can have the unit visit them which is wonderful,” Yenn added.

The executive director was quick to dispel the myth that only the elderly and a small segment of the population were at risk. Children, youths, and even athletes can find themselves the victims of a potentially fatal cardiac event.

“Everyone is at risk of going into cardiac arrest,” Yenn said. “Heart disease is the number one killer, and most of the time, it is a silent killer because we aren’t aware of how its affecting our bodies.”

With cardiac arrests that occur outside the hospital resulting in death nine out of 10 times, according to Yenn, the training represents a potentially vital lifeline for community members.

“We want as many bystanders to become lifesavers as well and participate in helping save the people around them,” Yenn explained. “It’s also important for young community members to know because they are often living around their parents and grandparents. Being able to act immediately at whatever age is important as is knowing that you can help the loved one next to you.”