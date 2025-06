Meet Bacon and Dexter! They are flat coated retriever mixes, around 1-1/2-years old. They both love attention, are very well socialized, and love to play outside. They are not bonded but they did come in together. They are both the pet(s) of the week at Clark County Dog Shelter. Their fee includes their neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED