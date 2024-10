Meet Arial! She would make a wonderful companion! Her mix of shyness and energy makes her a unique and endearing pet. She would thrive in a home where she can enjoy running around and taking in the sun. If you’re looking for a loyal and lively friend, Arial might just be the perfect match for you. Stop at the Clark County Dog Shelter to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED