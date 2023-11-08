Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Ruby! She was picked up as a stray back in September. Unfortunately, we had no luck tracking down the owner. She is a 1-year-old mix, around 30 lbs., that is very sweet, loving, and playful. She does have a lot of energy so she would do best with an active family. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend bringing in your dog to meet her, to see if it’s a good match. Her adoption fee this week is $22 as she is Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, heartworm test, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you’re interested in meeting Ruby. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED