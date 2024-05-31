Clark County Pet of the Week

News
17 minutes ago
X

Meet Squirrel. He is a 6-month-old Pittie mix and he really lives up to his name. This high-spirited little boy loves all toys. He loves attention but is still in his wild puppy state. He would benefit from some training and is more than willing to learn for some treats. Squirrel does well with his neighbors here at the shelter, but we are unsure about cats or children. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is pet of the week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and free vet check. Stop by the shelter to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Champaign County Pet of the Week
2
Clark County Municipal Court cases
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County rental assistance for tenants, landlords ends
5
Four-day horse show puts Clark County in spotlight
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top