Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Squirrel. He is a 6-month-old Pittie mix and he really lives up to his name. This high-spirited little boy loves all toys. He loves attention but is still in his wild puppy state. He would benefit from some training and is more than willing to learn for some treats. Squirrel does well with his neighbors here at the shelter, but we are unsure about cats or children. His adoption fee this week is $22, as he is pet of the week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and free vet check. Stop by the shelter to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED