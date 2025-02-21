Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Ginger! She is a cuddle bug and is petite weighing only 40 lbs. She knows sit, stay and come here. She listens well, walks without a leash and follow you after getting to know you. She goes right back into her kennel and is house broken if given the opportunity to go outside on a schedule. We do suggest a meet and greet if you have other animals in your home. Stop by for a visit or call 937-521-2140 for more details. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED