Clark County Pet of the Week

35 minutes ago
Meet Gomer! He is an approximate 45 lb., mixed breed, around a 1-year-old. He came into us as a stray, and was unclaimed. He’s a fun boy and also loves to cuddle. He has not had any issues with other dogs here at the shelter but we do recommend bringing your dog to meet him to see if it’s a good match. His adoption fee is $22 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. Fee includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 to meet Gomer. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

