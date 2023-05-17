X

Clark County Pet of the Week

News
29 minutes ago

Meet Kent. He is a 60 lb. Bearded Collie Mix, who is looking for his furever home. He is approximately between a year and 2-years-old. He is playful, affectionate, and smart. He seems to do well with other dogs but we do always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. His adoption fee is $111, as he is the pet of the week. That includes his vaccines, alteration, heartworm test, microchip, 2023 dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, to schedule an appointment to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

