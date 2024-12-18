Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Duffy! This adorable young doodle mix weighs about 40 lbs. and is ready to steal your heart. Duffy is super friendly and loves to socialize. He’s the perfect companion for anyone looking to add a furry family member. This week, Duffy’s adoption fee is $22, as he’s been crowned the Pet of the Week at the Clark County Dog Shelter, and we want to find him a loving home. Stop in and meet him in person. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED