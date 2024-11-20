Clark County Pet of the Week

Looking for a giant, 78 lb. couch potato best friend? If you’re looking for a big teddy bear who might look intimidating but is just a lovebug that craves cuddles, check out Billy. This sweet boy has been the longest resident at the Clark County Dog Shelter, and we’d love to get him a forever home before Christmas. He does well with other dogs but we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED