Clark County Pet of the Week

This sweet, squishy-faced girl is a 3-year-old female French Bulldog mix with a heart full of love and a whole lot of personality. Pink weighs about 40 pounds. She’s the ultimate cuddle buddy and total love bug, always ready to snuggle up and steal your heart. Pink is potty trained, as long as she has regular access outdoors. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED
