Meet Jupiter! This 4-year-old Siberian Husky is around 50 pounds of fluff, fun, and fabulousness. He loves soaking up the sunshine, zooming around the yard, and showing off his playful side. Like any true Husky, he’s full of energy and personality, but don’t worry, he’ll always slow down for a treat (or two). Jupiter is potty trained as long as he has regular outdoor access. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED