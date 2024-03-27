Clark County Pet of the Week

News
3 minutes ago
Meet Scooter! He is a 60 lb., Pit and Bulldog mix, around 2-3 years old. He came to us as a stray back in November and was never claimed. He is a sweet guy that loves to play and is super handsome. His adoption fee is $22 this week, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you would like to meet Scooter. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

